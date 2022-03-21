WILLIAMSON — Nancy Peyton has joined the Williamson Daily News covering news in Mingo County.
Peyton most recently served as a reporter for HD Media at the Lincoln Journal in Hamlin after returning to the company last March. She previously worked at the Logan Banner then spent nearly three years in the West Virginia Treasurer’s Office working in public relations.
She earned a bachelor’s in online journalism with a minor in political science from Marshall University. While there she worked for the student newspaper The Parthenon in multiple roles, including spending a semester as executive editor.
While a student, she interned and freelanced with The State Journal in Charleston and completed a master’s in integrated marketing communications from West Virginia University in 2020.
Currently, Peyton makes her home in Logan County. Her interests include reading, photography, art, movies and exploring the state of West Virginia.
She can be contacted at npeyton@HDMediaLLC.com.