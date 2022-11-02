Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

N2210P21005C.TIF

CHARLESTON — The “Save or Slaughter” pig raffle benefiting Tug Valley High School’s football program generated more than $2,000 in sales for the 6-2 Mingo County team. Mingo County Sheriff Joe Smith was the winner. He chose to keep the meat.

The fundraiser also drew the attention of the world’s largest animal rights organization and sparked a community controversy, being aired out on social media, over its propriety.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@rsteelhammer on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you