CHARLESTON — With two days of ticket sales remaining, a “Save or Slaughter” pig raffle benefiting Tug Valley High School’s football program has already generated more than $2,000 in sales for the 6-2 Mingo County team.
The fundraiser also has drawn the attention of the world’s largest animal rights organization and sparked a community controversy, being aired out on social media, over its propriety.
In September, a notice for the “Save or Slaughter” raffle appeared on Tug Valley Football’s Facebook page. Under the silhouette of a pig, a block of text informed readers that team members would be “selling tickets for someone to win this little pig. Whoever wins will have the choice to save this pig’s life or have it slaughtered. Tickets are $5 each or 5 tickets for $20.”
A winning ticket holder opting to save the pig would be awarded a $100 prize “and the pig gets to live,” according to the notice. A raffle-winner making the alternate choice is entitled to 150 pounds of pork, cut to order.
A drawing to determine the winner is scheduled for halftime of Friday night’s game between Tug Valley and Man, held at Tug Valley’s home field in Naugatuck. As of Monday, more than 400 raffle tickets had been sold, according to Tug Valley Principal C. Douglas Ward.
Earlier this month, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals issued a news release announcing that it had sent a letter to Ward stating its opposition to the “Save or Slaughter” fundraiser. Instead of using dark humor to promote a raffle, the school “should be teaching students that it’s important to have empathy for all, not that it’s okay to gamble with the life of another sentient being,” according to PETA.
“We hope you’ll give your students a lesson in compassion and not allow the pig to be harmed,” wrote PETA Senior Director Marta Holmberg. “But if the winner of the raffle decides that the animal should be slaughtered, we urge you to allow the entire student body to witness firsthand the fear and torment pigs endure when they’re killed for food.”
Ward said the idea for the fundraiser “came from one of our assistant coaches whose family is in the hog business.” Local support for the raffle has been “overwhelmingly positive,” he said, with many people expressing their appreciation “for the opportunity to gain meat at such a low cost” while also supporting Tug Valley’s football program.
Any controversy over the raffle, Ward said, “has been created primarily by PETA.”
The “save” option for the raffle does not mean the pig will be sent to a rescue farm to live out its days in peace, unless the winner independently arranges and finances such an outcome. Otherwise, the winner “may opt to take the hog home or it will become a brood sow” at its current location, Ward said.
Brood sows are typically slaughtered after producing litters of pigs for three or four years.
Since the raffle was announced, it has drawn more than 800 comments on Tug Valley Football’s Facebook page.
Comments by those favoring the raffle’s theme, which one supporter described as “Give us the money or the pig gets it,” included praise for its “original and unique marketing idea.”
Several of those who disapprove said they had no objections to meat being raffled but did have problems with “making a game out of the life or death of an animal.”
Others observed that the current controversy is not the first of its kind in the area.
“So you’re telling me Mingo County just started another feud about a hog?” said one commenter, referring to the roots of the Hatfield-McCoy Feud saga.
