CHARLESTON — As long as Americans remain "brave enough to push the envelope of what is possible" and continue to innovate, explore and achieve, "there will be hope for tomorrow, and the memory of General Chuck Yeager will always be cherished."
That was the message Vice President Mike Pence brought to Charleston on Friday during a memorial service for Yeager, the Lincoln County, West Virginia, native and international aviation icon who died last month at the age of 97.
The vice president said his own family included generations of aviators inspired by Yeager, starting with Pence's father-in-law, an Air Force officer, who urged his daughter — Pence's wife, Karen— to learn to fly.
"Karen got her pilot's license while in her 20s," Pence said. "Now, our son is a Marine Corps pilot and our son-in-law was a Navy pilot.
"Chuck Yeager lived a great American life," said Pence. "It began near the banks of the Mud River in a place, it's been said, that was so deep in a hollow they had to pump in sunlight. Like so many of our greatest heroes, he seemed like an ordinary person, but in time, he became the greatest military aviator in American history."
Pence recounted Yeager's enlistment in the Army Air Forces soon after graduating from Hamlin High School, less than three months before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and America's entry in World War II. While he began his military career as an aircraft mechanic, he soon set his sights on becoming a pilot.
"He said he was sick of getting kitchen duty and had noticed that pilots had clean hands and tended to have beautiful girls on their arms," Pence said.
After successfully getting a slot in a pilot training school, Yeager quickly excelled as an aviator. After completing fighter pilot training, he was assigned to an air base in England, arriving there in early 1944. Soon, his unit was flying bomber escort missions in newly developed P-51 fighters.
At the age of 20, Yeager flew eight combat missions, and had shot down at least one Nazi aircraft before his own plane was shot down. He parachuted to ground in German-occupied France, and despite an inured leg, crossed the Pyrenees Mountains into neutral Spain with the help of French resistance fighters, and made his way back to England.
He returned to combat six moths after being shot down. On his first day of escort duty, Yeager and another pilot in his fighter group shared credit for downing a German fighter, and the following day, Yeager tallied five solo kills, giving him "ace in a day" status. The following month, he shot down four more German fighters in a single day. Yeager shot down a total of 13 German aircraft by the time the war ended.
After the war, Yeager became a test pilot and was among a small group of volunteers chosen to determine the capabilities of the experimental Bell X-1 rocket plane. On Oct. 14, 1947, he made history by flying the X-1 to an altitude of 40,000 feet and then surpassed 662 mph in level flight — the speed of sound at that height.
In 1953, during the Korean War, Yeager became one of the first American pilots to fly a North Korean MiG-15, flown to South Korea by a defector. Later that year, he was the first person to fly twice the speed of sound in an upgraded version of the Bell X-1.
During the 1960s, Yeager commanded a research aviation unit at Edwards Air Force Base in California, where he mentored many test pilots who later became astronauts.
Among them was Charles Duke, who attended Friday's ceremony.
"He became a great mentor and a great friend — and hunting buddy," said Duke, who served as lunar module pilot on the Apollo 16 mission in 1972, when he became the youngest person to walk on the moon's surface.
"Every honor he was given, he deserved," said Hal Yeager, the general's younger brother, who also attended the service.
"Growing up, we spent a lot of time in the hills and along the river," said Yeager, 10 years younger than his brother. "We spent a lot of time hunting and fishing and flying kites."
Was it hard living in the shadow of his brother's fame?
"Not at all," said Hal Yeager. "We had our own personalities and interests."
Hal Yeager went on to work for Union Carbide and has spent the past 50 years in the Houston, Texas, area. He described his brother as "one tough dude."
"He was tough, but a family man, too," said Sharon Yeager Flick, one of the general's two daughters. "I will miss him."
"We will never, ever forget him," said Yeager's wife, Victoria, at the end of Friday's program.
Although the public was invited to attend the memorial, which was livestreamed by a number of sources, only a handful did. Among them was Luke Strange Paylor, 9, of Millstone in Calhoun County, West Virginia, accompanied by his mother, Lorie.
Luke said he first became interested in Yeager after reading a plaque about, and viewing a statue of, the famed aviator in the passenger terminal of Charleston's Yeager Airport, which is named for him. Since then, he's read all available material on Yeager, and plans to apply to the Air Force Academy where he hopes to become a military aviator in addition to earning an aviation engineering degree.
"He's also my History Fair project. How could I not come here and learn more about him?" Luke said.