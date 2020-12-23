PEIA Finance Board members Thursday unanimously approved 2021-22 coverage plans with no changes in premiums, benefits, co-pays or deductibles for state and non-state public employees, and for all retirees.
However, PEIA executive director Ted Cheatham said Thursday that will not be the case when the board meets in December 2021 to approve the 2022-23 plan.
“It is anticipated we will have changes of some sort next year,” he advised.
“We will need some additional funding to keep the plan the way it is for [2022-] 23,” Cheatham added.
Currently, actuarial projections are that state plan employer premiums will need to increase by $41 million, an 8.4% hike, for the 2022-23 plan year, which under the 80-20 employer/employee ratio for premiums under state law would require a $10.3 million increase in employee premiums.
However, the wild card in the 2022-23 plan year could be the $105 million PEIA Rainy Day Fund, a fund created by the Legislature in 2019 that has yet to be tapped into.
West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee on Thursday thanked the Finance Board on behalf of state teachers and service personnel, but called on all sides to work together to address funding shortfalls expected in 2022-23 and years beyond.
“It’s important that all of us get together to advocate to the Legislature for a long-term solution for PEIA to come into existence,” he said.
Lee also said the Finance Board needs to have more flexibility in designing PEIA benefit plans.
He noted that, in years when the Legislature increases funding for employer premiums, the 80-20 law automatically requires an increase in employee premiums.
Conversely, he told the board, “In years when they don’t put any additional money in, you have to make cuts. You have no choice.”
Lee said in those years, employees should be given the option of accepting premium increases over cuts in coverage plan benefits or increases in co-pays and deductibles.
Lee is a member of the PEIA Task Force, a panel created by Gov. Jim Justice in February 2018 as a condition of ending the statewide teachers’ walkout that year.
The 29-member panel, directed to find solutions for long-term issues with the health insurance program, last met in January 2019.
For active employee plans, PEIA plans approved in December take effect on July 1 of the following year, to coincide with the state budget year, which runs from July 1 to June 30.