LOGAN - A sign that was recently added to the storefront of Peebles in downtown Logan has raised some eyebrows.
The sign reads "Store Closing Sale." However, while the Peebles store may be closing, another store is set to emerge in its place.
Stage Stores, the Houston, Texas-based company that operates Peebles and several other retailers including Bealls, Goody's and Palais Royal, is planning to convert the Logan Peebles store into a Gordmans store in the spring of 2020.
Gordmans, which was founded in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1915, is an off-price retailer, meaning that the store has a wide array of merchandise at low prices.
"Stage has been converting a number of its Peebles stores to Gordmans because consumers are responding to Gordmans' off-price offerings," said Blakeley Graham, brand publicity manager for Stage Stores. "Gordmans has been delighting shoppers for more than 100 years. Each Gordmans store receives two to three semi-trailer truckloads of fresh merchandise every week, so shoppers can enjoy finding something different at a great price each shopping trip."
Much like Peebles, Gordmans will have an assortment of items such as brand-name apparel, home dcor, footwear, gifts, accessories, fragrances and more. Gordmans is currently in 22 states operating 141 total locations.
Stage Stores plans to convert several other Peebles locations in the region into Gordmans by spring 2020, including the next nearest store in South Williamson, Kentucky. Following the conversion, all current Peebles associates will be offered jobs at Gordmans, and additional associates will also be hired.
