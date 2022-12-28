Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has encouraged Kentuckians to get vaccinated against the flu and reported six new, flu-related pediatric deaths, including three in the past week.

This toll already meets the prior record for the highest number of pediatric influenza deaths ever reported in Kentucky in a single flu season. The prior record was established during the 2019-20 flu season, when six children died of influenza.

