WILLIAMSON — UPDATE 11/5/2019 @12:30 p.m.
WSAZ News Channel 3 in Charleston updated Savage's condition on Tuesday afternoon. The report states that he has since been flown to University of Kentucky Hospital and remains in critical condition. He was alert and responsive when officers first arrived on scene.
The Williamson Police Department is investigating the incident and attempting to learn more about Savage's injuries.
ORIGINAL STORY 11/04/2019
A pedestrian was struck by a train while walking along the railroad tracks in West Williamson on Monday, according to Williamson Police Chief Grady Dotson.
Jason "Jay" Savage, 52, was struck by a Norfolk Southern Railway train engine while walking along the track just past the Williamson PK-8 School in West End.
Chief Dotson said that they received a call of a pedestrian vs. train from Mingo County 911 just after 3:30 p.m. and were the first on scene. He said that the 911 call came in from Norfolk and Southern Railway and he and the other officers had to walk the tracks to search for Savage in order to find him.
Dotson said that he had no word on his condition but his injuries did not appear to be life threatening, and that he was lucky to be alive. Savage was transported by STAT EMS for treatment at Williamson Memorial Hospital and was then airlifted to Pikeville Medical Center.
According to Chief Dotson, the engineer of the train reported that Savage was staggering along the tracks whenever he stepped into the path of the train and was knocked an estimated 5-6 feet.
The Williamson Fire Department also responded to the scene. The Williamson Daily News will update this story as it continues to develop.