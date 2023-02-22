Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

PIKEVILLE, KY — The Pike County Health Department recently announced a state-wide poster contest for students to encourage routine vaccinations.

Elementary, Middle and High School students can illustrate the importance of childhood vaccines by designing a poster, a brochure or even a short video.

