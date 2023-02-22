PIKEVILLE, KY — The Pike County Health Department recently announced a state-wide poster contest for students to encourage routine vaccinations.
Elementary, Middle and High School students can illustrate the importance of childhood vaccines by designing a poster, a brochure or even a short video.
Winners from all 16 regions will be announced at the KHSAA Boys Tournament in March, with the state winners receiving $250 from the Kentucky Association of Health Plans.
Additionally, the Pike County Health Department will be giving a $50 Gift Card to one student in elementary, one in middle, and one in high school in Pike County that is chosen as the winner of a poster and media campaign to encourage the vaccination of all CDC recommended vaccines.
State winners will be announced from the floor of the KHSAA Boys Basketball Tournament Championship Game. $250 Prize sponsored by the Kentucky Association of Health Care Plans (KAHP) will be awarded to one state elementary, middle, and high school student.
Call 606-509-5500 to ask for vaccine contest information or visit www.beavaccinechamp.com for more details. Submissions can be made to the local health department.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.