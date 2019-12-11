WILLIAMSON — A Mingo County paving and aggregate company alleges the Mingo Airport Authority breached a more than $3 million contract for a 2009 taxiway and improvement project.
Appalachian Paving & Aggregate (AP&A) LLC filed a complaint in Mingo Circuit Court against the Mingo County Airport Authority alleging breach of contract and unjust enrichment.
According to the complaint, AP&A entered into a contract with the Mingo County Airport Authority in 2009 to prepare a 5,000-foot taxiway and other improvements with a contract price of $3.5 million calculated on unit prices. AP&A alleges that the Airport Authority “through its engineer, improperly required” it to “engage in expensive, time-consuming” work that was unnecessary. It alleges the airport authorities’ actions caused delays in the completion of the project.
AP&A seeks monetary relief of $1.4 million and all other just relief. It is represented by Robert Kuenzel II of Kuenzel Law PLLC in Chapmanville.
The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Miki J. Thompson. It is Mingo Circuit Court case number 19-C-133.