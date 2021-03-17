WILLIAMSON — Vehicles on a piece of property behind the Truth Tabernacle Apostolic Church in Williamson will be “red tagged” after the church’s pastor, Roger Egnor, approached city council with concerns Thursday, March 11.
Egnor told council members that efforts to beautify the century-old building, located at 8 East 6th St. in Williamson, are hampered by a property behind the church that has a collection of various vehicles, most of which appear to be junked with expired tags and inspection stickers.
“Where we are currently located, we are trying to beautify our building,” Egnor said. “It’s a hundred years old plus. The inside of it has been redone, and the outside just recently done, but behind us is another lot that’s not ours, and I’m currently watching it grow and it’s a junkyard. I don’t know how to say it no other way.”
Mayor Charlie Hatfield chimed in and told Egnor that he is already well aware of the issue.
“First of all, your church has been beautifully remodeled, by the way, interior and out,” Hatfield said. “I’ve got to peek inside, but the outside you’ve done a very nice job on. You’re right, that eyesore takes away from all that you’ve done there.”
Hatfield referred to the city department heads, saying that the property is “abandoned vehicles by all definition.” Without mentioning the property owner by name, Hatfield directed police chief Grady Dotson to “red tag” the vehicles, which gives the owner a limited amount of time to remove them.
“We’ve made these suggestions to him to do this before,” Hatfield said. “I think we’re beyond that.”
“Red tagging is a, kind of a nice way of warning the person that we’ll do something if you don’t get the vehicle licensed, tagged, off the blocks, something like that,” Hatfield added.
Dotson said the property has been red tagged several times in the past, noting that the department has eased on issues like that somewhat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During COVID and stuff, we’ve kind of stepped back a little bit on some of this stuff, but we’ve done it, we’ve totaled,” Dotson said. “I agree with everything that’s been said, we try to keep it beautiful. There’s ordinances in place. They’re absolutely in violation in ordinances, so I think we should move forward with it, especially now since COVID’s lightened up a little.”
Egnor said he has even offered to buy the property to remedy the issue, noting that many people think the church already owns it because of its proximity.
“We’ve been there six years, and I’ve had distinguished people ask me, ‘When are you going to clean that lot up?’ ” Egnor said. “That could hinder us from growing, too.”