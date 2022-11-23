Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — Mingo County Schools recently partnered with Williamson Health and Wellness Center and the Korey Stringer Institute on a project to make sports medicine resources more accessible.

The innovATe project, which is funded through the Education Fund that was established as a result of the NFL Concussion Litigation, was established to provide resources to schools to increase access to athletic training services.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

