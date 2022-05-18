WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Partners in Prevention presented the 2022 Champion for Children awards to Chris Dotson and to Williamson Parks and Recreation.
Amy Dearfield Hannah, executive director of the Mingo County Family Resource Network, said it was an honor to present the awards.
“Your efforts to make our community a better place for families to live, work, play and worship are greatly appreciated,” Hannah said. “Thank you for always being a willing partner to ‘get into the arena’ with us.”
Chris Dotson said she has learned that working together brings the best outcomes for the local community, and that she is always looking for ways to get involved.
“I am honored to receive such an important award,” Dotson said. “Anytime we as individuals or as groups do things to improve the lives of others or improve our communities, it’s a win for everyone involved. I am so humbled that the team felt I am deserving of this award.”
The Williamson Parks and Recreation board shared similar sentiments on its Facebook page.
“We cannot even begin to express our most humble gratitude in receiving this,” the post stated. “The message on this plaque says it all. We are working very hard for our community. Every decision we make is with the best interest and thoughts for our kids, families and our entire region. We will continue to develop, create, and work towards having the best parks, events and festivals for our people and our visitors. We will continue to develop and foster relationships and partnerships to accomplish our mission and our goals. We think this recognition speaks volumes for your parks commission and our commitment to our entire city and region.”
The awards are given each year in conjunction with Child Abuse Prevention Month, which was observed in April. A special lunch for the award ceremony was held May 10.