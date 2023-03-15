WILLIAMSSON — Via an election regarding levy funding, Williamson Parks and Recreation has found the money needed to operate.
On Saturday, the town of Williamson had voting locations in place for voters living within Williamson city limits.
In Jan. 2022, Williamson Parks and Recreation requested a special election to take place March 11.
Williamson Parks and Recreation posted on its social media — “Go vote for your parks, families and kids, this levy is a big part of our budget which helps provide the operations of our park’s organization. All you have to do is go vote yes for the levy. You will be allowing us to continue to create and develop for out community and our kids.”
The unofficial results find 85 votes in favor for the levy (tax), 18 votes against the levy. It is expected that the votes will be made official on March 13 when the votes become certified. However, the canvas of the votes is expected to be processed on March 17.
HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.
