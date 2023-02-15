WILLIAMSON — A discussion of the Williamson Parks and Recreation board before the Williamson City Council Thursday led to flared tempers from a packed room.
According to the agenda for the meeting, the item on the floor for discussion was “Discussion of Williamson Parks and Recreation and Revocation of Article 149.” Photos of the agenda were circulated on social media in the days prior to the meeting.
Mayor Charlie Hatfield commented on the social media outrage multiple times throughout the meeting, and said people were “misinformed” about the issue before the meeting. Capacity for the meeting was limited to 49 people according to a sign posted on the council chamber’s door due to fire marshal requirements.
Hatfield rearranged the structure of Thursday’s meeting from the usual opening with public comments, as he said he assumed the three individuals who signed up to speak were in attendance in relation to the parks issue and he wanted to give a chance for information to be presented before the comment period.
Hatfield claimed the park board had requested the item be put on the agenda through its city council representative Stuart Hight. Hatfield said at some point the request was rescinded, but the item remained on the agenda for the meeting.
Hatfield added that the parks board sent a letter to the council and himself dated Jan. 9 sharing concerns related to financial and other matters.
Hatfield shared from a prepared list of concerns he had about the board, claiming he had received “multiple” complaints from constituents relating to facilities, the parks and recreation director and financial matters.
“This discussion of the park board has nothing to do — if you want to make a comment, I’ll save your breath — this discussion isn’t about eliminating the facilities that this city, through tax payer’s money, through county board of education money, through franchise money, is not to take away one swing set, one monkey bar, one piece of wood out of the field house,” Hatfield said.
The main issue addressed in the letter, however, is a lien from the Internal Revenue Service relating to a failure to fund payroll tax payments dating back to 2016. In a printed statement provided to attendees and the media by Williamson Parks and Recreation Board President Steven Wilson during the meeting Thursday, the lien is acknowledged.
“The tax lien that’s in question was filed by the IRS, deals with withholding,” Hatfield said. “If you all are in business, then you know W-2s. It goes back to 2016.”
Hatfield said the Parks and Recreation Board claimed the city responsible for the issues — in the prepared statement, Wilson claimed the board did not take control of its own finances until 2021. However, Hatfield contends the board is the one identified with the tax identification number on the lien from the IRS and therefore is the one responsible.
“I have heard that our city clerk should have taken care of this,” Hatfield said. “Well, there’s three city clerks that have lived through this since 2016…You can’t as an entity pick and choose what you want to do. If you are the park board, if it happened before you, you inherit it. You have to deal with it.”
Wilson said in the prepared statement that the organization was visited by the IRS in September 2022. During that visit, Wilson claimed that the representative from the IRS asked to speak with Director Jarrod Dean. Dean was then reportedly given a packet of information, which Dean signed for. Dean then reported the visit to Wilson.
According to Wilson, the documents indicated the “organization had failed to fund payroll tax payments from random periods between third quarter 2016 to second quarter 2020.” According to the statement from Wilson, “in addition to these payroll tax liabilities, significant interest and penalties had accumulated and were disclosed in these documents.”
According to Wilson, the organization hired an independent certified public accountant to review the documents received and provide options. He said the board was notified before a meeting planned for Jan. 20 that the IRS had taken out a lien against the board’s bank accounts.
Hatfield and Hight also spent time discussing an attempted repossession of a tractor owned by the parks board last year, and expanded on the topic when questioned by Mike Casey. Hatfield claimed the board was behind by five payments and that he had documented proof of being told this by the company. Dean and Wilson, however, contended it was only two payments and that the issue was easily resolved the day the company representative came to Williamson.
Casey asked Hatfield if he attempted to contact the parks board to let them know he’d been contacted by the company about the repossession. He said Hight was present when he got the call and is a member of the parks board.
Hatfield also claimed he attempted to contact Dean, but when asked if he tried to contact Wilson when he did not hear back from Dean Hatfield said, “No.” He also said it was not technically his responsibility, as he claimed the company itself had also made previous attempts to contact the board before reaching out to him.
A Freedom of Information Act request has been filed by the Williamson Daily News with the City of Williamson, Hatfield and Williamson Parks and Recreation requesting documents pertaining to these and other claims made during the meeting related to finances at the parks board.
Aside from finances, Hight claimed the board does not properly do its job and does not follow through on plans proposed and presented to citizens. He claimed there are no parks within city limits. Dean contended that there is playground equipment, including in the West End. Hight said there are no adult-sized swings in the city limits, and that he has talked to constituents who visit playgrounds in neighboring Pike County.
In response to Hight, Wilson said during the public comment period that progress had been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic but that work was being done on the master plan that has been cited multiple times by the board in relation to its plans for projects.
After multiple interjections from attendees of the meeting, various council members and the mayor, Hight made a motion to remove all current members of the park board effective immediately and appoint new ones. Immediately after, Casey made a motion to table the agenda item indefinitely.
Nathan Brown, legal counsel for the city, said Casey’s motion would legally have to be addressed before Hight’s motion because the potential passage of Casey’s would make Hight’s a moot point. In a roll call vote, Casey along with Councilmen Ralph Hall and Joseph Bucci voted to table the matter. Hight voted no, and Hatfield asked to have a vote on record despite his not being required without a tie, at which time he also voted no.
Hatfield made comment about his disappointment in the council and its decision, and also made remarks to Hight about Brown’s advice given before the vote. Brown overheard, at which point Hatfield said to attendees that a private conversation had been happening and Brown said he had done his duty to interpret the law.
During council member comments, Hight said he planned to resign from the parks board following the vote. As of Friday, the board had not yet received a letter of resignation from Hight.