WILLIAMSON — Williamson Parks and Recreation is hosting a community meeting Thursday, Feb. 18, at the Williamson Fieldhouse in hopes of receiving feedback from residents on an array of items.
Parks and Recreation Director Jarrod Dean said the community discussion will include the status of area parks as well as future recreational ideas and development in the city.
“This is an opportunity for us to kind of outline some of the plans that we do have, but it also gives the public the opportunity to speak with me, to speak with the Park Board and to say what they would like to see,” Dean said. “We as leaders in the community can sit around and think of things to develop and to do to our parks, but we need to hear what our people and our guests would like to see done.”
Dean said this meeting will be the first of a monthly series of meetings for he and the members of the Park Board.
“I’ll also be handing out some surveys at the meeting. This is the start of many meetings that we are going to have,” Dean said. “So it will be a series of surveys and what I am hoping to put together by the time I have all of these surveys is a Williamson Recreation comprehensive plan.”
He said it is imperative to have comprehensive plans in place so that they could apply for grants, sponsorships and seek other means of revenue for potential projects.
Dean said more than anything he hopes the discussions will help Parks and Rec build relationships with members of the community.
“I’m looking forward to hopefully meeting some new people and forming some new relationships to help the betterment of the city and its youth,” Dean said. “We need unity here in Williamson, and Parks and Recreation is a promoter of unity.”
Dean said anyone who wants to speak will be allowed five minutes each. Anyone not able to attend the meeting can still watch and participate via Facebook live on the Williamson Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
The meeting will begin at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, and strict CDC guidelines will be followed, including temperature checks at the door.