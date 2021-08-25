Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

mchs parking lot.JPG
Fans attending the Tug Valley at Mingo Central scrimmage game Friday, Aug. 20, were the first to benefit from the paved parking lot surrounding James H. “Buck” Harless Stadium.

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

NEWTOWN — After waiting more than a decade, Mingo Central High School has finally received a paved parking lot next to James H. “Buck” Harless Stadium, which is the home of the Miners football team. The Mingo County Board of Education recently approved a section of the lot to be paved, and it was completed prior to the scrimmage game between Tug Valley and Mingo Central last weekend. Since the field was opened in 2011, fans attending games have driven and parked on an uneven dirt road with plenty of mudholes.

