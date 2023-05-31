HUNTINGTON — Wednesdays this summer will be the day the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s recreation wagon comes out to play across Huntington’s parks.
The recreation wagon will bring yard games and arts and crafts to Huntington’s parks throughout June and July. Every Wednesday from 1-3 p.m., children and families can play games and make crafts for free. The schedule for the summer is as follows:
June 21 — Westmoreland Park
June 28 — McClelland Park
July 12 — St. Cloud Commons Park
July 19 — Veterans Memorial Park
Kathy McKenna, executive director of the district, said she hopes the recreation wagon will shine more attention on the lesser-known neighborhood parks in Huntington and engage the community.
“We’d like to get back out into the community … we want to be more present in the communities that have parks,” McKenna said.
McKenna said that residents aren’t always aware of the park amenities in their area and that most of the attention goes to the district’s crown jewel of Ritter Park. McKenna hopes the program will bring more visitors to the lesser-known parks and allow kids and families to enjoy some summer fun.
McKenna said Huntington’s lesser-known parks have features that can be underutilized, like basketball courts, baseball fields and great playgrounds.
Although the recreation wagon is new, previous community-centered park events existed previously in Huntington. McKenna said before the COVID-19 pandemic, a program called “Funington” existed through a partnership with the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.