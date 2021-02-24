WILLIAMSON — A winter storm that brought frigid temperatures, ice and snow into the area this past week did not stop 20 local residents from attending the first of many community discussions hosted by Williamson Parks and Recreation.
Members of the Williamson Parks Board along with Parks and Recreation Director Jarrod Dean welcomed members of the community into the historic Williamson Fieldhouse this past Thursday for an informational meeting.
“This is exciting for our Park Board because this is the beginning of something good, and that’s getting your feedback, getting some information and getting some ideas about things that we can all do,” Park Board President Dr. Steve Wilson said to those in attendance and those listening in via Facebook live. “Because it’s going to take us all, it’s not just going to be the board, it’s not just going to be the director, it’s going to be us all.”
Director Dean said the meetings and discussions are intended to receive feedback so they can begin making a master plan for park properties.
“Tonight we’re here to show you that we are going to take our job serious,” Dean said. “We are changing, we want to develop, and we want to make this a better community. Not that it’s already a great community, but we want to be a part of making it even better. ... For us to be successful, we’ve got to have a plan.”
Dean discussed several current items in the works by Parks and Recreation, most notably a potential RV Park located on the old Price Motor Property in Fairview and potential plans for the future of the old West Williamson swimming pool.
Parks and Rec officials remained adamant that the pool is currently inoperable because of damages that are not economically feasibly to repair.
Dean talked about plans for potentially turning the location into a splash pad as well as plans for beautification projects for the city’s current park properties and equipment.
The Park Board partnered with the Mingo County Commission last summer as commissioners gave them permission to build the RV Park on the Price Motor Property, which is partially owned by both the county and the city.
Dean said the RV Park would provide Parks and Recreation with much-needed revenue that would in turn lead to improvements being made to all of the properties.
Dean also passed out a survey to everyone to get an idea of what community members want to see for future plans and events.
“Your being here is extremely gratifying to us,” Wilson said to the crowd. “Because it gives us information, there’s energy here, there’s enthusiasm here, and there’s a desire to make our community even better. This is a step in a positive direction.”
Aside from Wilson, other Park Board members present were Williamson City Councilwoman Sherri Hairston-Brown, David Jewell and Marvi Rosen. Not present were members John Mark Hubbard, Helen Stanley and Virdell Banks.
Dean said the Park Board will offer another community discussion sometime in April.
To learn more about Williamson Parks and Recreation, visit www.facebook.com/williamsonwvparks.