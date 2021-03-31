WILLIAMSON — Parents are suing the Mingo County Board of Education after their child was injured at an elementary school.
Adam Curry and Andria Curry, the parents of Bryson Curry, claim their son was in pre-K at Lenore K-8 and was allowed to access the gym on Aug. 29, 2018, and allowed to participate in recreational activities that were not age appropriate, according to a complaint filed in Mingo Circuit Court.
Bryson Curry was seriously injured and sustained a broken arm and other injuries because the board failed to supervise its employees, agents and students, according to the suit.
The Currys claim Bryson Curry endured pain and suffering, embarrassment and emotional trauma and distress. They claim he also incurred various other expenses and damages due to the injury.The Currys are seeking compensatory damages with pre- and post-judgment interest.
They are represented by Greg K. Smith and Barry C. Marcum of the Law Office of Greg K. Smith in Williamson.