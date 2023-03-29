The defendants in several lawsuits alleging opioids caused damage to children exposed to the drugs while in the womb argued Friday that the cases should be dismissed.
Judges on the West Virginia Judiciary’s Mass Litigation Panel heard from attorneys representing opioid manufacturers and distributors, pharmacies and the state Board of Pharmacy, all of whom are seeking to dismiss the cases.
The lawsuits were filed by families of children diagnosed with neonatal abstinence syndrome, referred to as NAS.
NAS is a “spectrum of clinical manifestations” seen in babies due to withdrawal from drug exposure while in the womb, according to the National Library of Medicine. It’s more commonly associated with maternal opioid use.
Twenty NAS cases against defendants, including Johnson & Johnson, McKesson Corp., SK Capital, Rite Aid, Walmart and AmerisourceBergen, are pending before the Mass Litigation Panel.
Attorneys for the defendants have argued that the plaintiffs failed to show how their products caused damage to the children, failed to show how they caused a public nuisance, that the defendants didn’t have a duty to the families of NAS-affected children, and that the court doesn’t have power to make a decision in the lawsuit.
Counsel for the state Board of Pharmacy has argued that the plaintiffs failed to make a claim based on the public-duty doctrine, which states that a government entity cannot be held responsible for injuries resulting from a public officer or employee’s breach of a duty owed to the public as a whole, as opposed to a duty owed to the particular individual.
In a statement, Booth Goodwin, one of the lead attorneys representing the families, said they appreciate the panel giving the children their own track in the opioid litigation. He said they hope the judges dispense with the defense’s motions quickly.
“Children born exposed to opioids deserve justice as quickly as possible,” Goodwin said in a statement. “Counsel for these plaintiffs have been working for years to get justice for these most innocent and vulnerable victims of the opioid epidemic.
“Unfortunately, cases for these children have languished behind those brought on behalf of governmental entities. Now these children have their own path to obtain needed and much-deserved relief from those who caused the scourge.”
