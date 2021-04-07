WILLIAMSON — Two women were found guilty by a grand jury in Mingo County in a June 2020 robbery in which they beat the victim and stole upward of $20,000 in cash.
Heather Musick, 34, and Jaquaylla “Q” Kessler, 31, of Williamson were convicted on one count of first degree robbery, one count of grand larceny, one count of burglary and three counts of conspiracy following their trial in Mingo Circuit Court last week.
According to the complaint filed in Mingo Magistrate Court by the Williamson Police Department, on June 16, 2020, both Kessler and Musick went to a home in the West End area of Williamson and forced their way inside.
Both Kessler and Musick allegedly began to strangle and beat a woman inside of the home.
The victim told law enforcement that the pair stole $27,000 in cash from inside the residence along with a handgun that belonged to her, according to police.
The complaint also said the victim had multiple lacerations to the head and face along with visible swelling, bruising and bleeding.
Both Musick and Kessler were no strangers with law enforcement, as they each had previous drug related offenses and were graduates of Mingo County’s Drug Court program in October 2019.
Williamson Police Chief G.P. Dotson, Lieutenant J.E. Spence and Patrolman A.T. Layne were listed on the criminal complaint as the investigating officers.
Musick and Kessler remain behind bars at the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden while they await their sentencing next month.