GILBERT – A man and woman are facing charges after deputies said they found several malnourished dogs at a home in Mingo County, according to magistrate court records.
Joey Lester, 34, and Billie Coleman, 32, both of Baisden, were each charged with five counts of animal cruelty.
Following an anonymous tip, a deputy found numerous critically malnourished dogs and puppies at a property along Crick Hill Road in Gilbert Creek on Sunday according to a criminal complaint.
According to the criminal complaint, the officer had witnessed a dog very malnourished inside of the residence and three medium size dogs outside of the residence in the back lot with no shelter, no food and no water. The complaint further stated that the dogs were showing ribs and bones.
Another malnourished dog was found on the porch of the residence in a clear tote, along with five newborn puppies according to the complaint.
Prior to the officer leaving the residence, the officer found a bag of dog food and fed all the dogs. While feeding all the dogs, the officer observed the dogs eating fast and rapidly as if they had not been fed for numerous days.
HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.