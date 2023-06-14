Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

GILBERT – A man and woman are facing charges after deputies said they found several malnourished dogs at a home in Mingo County, according to magistrate court records.

Joey Lester, 34, and Billie Coleman, 32, both of Baisden, were each charged with five counts of animal cruelty.

HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.

