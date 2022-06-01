WILLIAMSON — Organizers of a local beauty pageant donated $250 to the Williamson Fire Department during the Williamson City Council meeting Thursday.
Gretchen Hensley said the group’s recent Miss Hatfield and McCoy Beauty Pageant saw a good turnout.
“It was a big success,” Hensley said. “We had like 31, 32 kids show up … It went really good, the fire department was packed out. There were people from Prestonsburg, Huntington, Logan — just everywhere.”
Hensley said she and Kelly Bucci, who also works to plan the events, want to use the pageants as a way to give back to the community.
“Me and Kelly have talked about it, every pageant that we put on we’re going to give back,” Hensley said.
Hensley said the Williamson Fire Department was an obvious first choice because it has provided a place for hosting the pageants. She also commended how helpful the firemen are in any situation.
In other news, the Williamson City Council did a first reading on an ordinance addressing holiday pay for city employees. The ordinance defines what holidays are recognized by the city. It also addresses compensation for emergency personnel who work on holidays.
Mayor Charlie Hatfield said during a meeting earlier in May that updates to this ordinance would be coming for clarification reasons.
The second reading will take place at the council’s next meeting on June 9.
The council also opened bids for lawn care at the cemetery. Only one bid came in from Calvary Commercial, the same company that has done the work for the last four years.
The bid was for $1,500 for each mowing of the lawn. Hatfield said the cemetery is an eight-and-a-half-acre piece of land, and that the price quoted was in line with what is usually in the contract from Calvary each year. The council voted to award the contract.