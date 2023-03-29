Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Over 30 years of hard work has been nationally recognized following the announcement of Tony and Heather Wheeler, owners of Paris Signs in Huntington, as the 2023 West Virginia Small Business Persons of the Year from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“We are very thankful and humbled to have been given this award,” Heather Wheeler said.

