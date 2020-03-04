GOODY, Ky. — All middle and high school girls in the Tug Valley were invited to the Gowns for Gals event Saturday at the Southside Mall. The first-time event was hosted by the MCHS Prom Committee and was designed for those who are in need of a gown for the upcoming prom season or future formals.
MCHS teacher Crystal Ramey, who is on the committee, said that many girls and families in the area cannot afford prom and formal gowns. They came up with the idea to host this event as a way to help provide more options for girls who may have a harder time finding that perfect dress for an affordable price.
They received 100 donated gowns ranging in sizes from 0-22 from formal prom gowns to semi-formal attire, including shoes, jewelry and accessories. The majority of gowns were donated from members of the community, and Ramey said that Barbie’s Formal in Milton also donated a number of gowns.
Most of the dresses and accessories were completely free, but a select few asked for a small donation. The donations were going to go toward tuxedos for a gentleman in need or to help fund girls prom hair styles and dresses they cannot accommodate.