WILLIAMSON — Open Mic nights have become a staple for downtown Williamson, and the events will mark their seventh anniversary this month.

The Open Mic Anniversary Show will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at 3 Guys Pizza and Brew. Sign-ups must be completed at least one hour before the show.

