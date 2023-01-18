WILLIAMSON — Open Mic nights have become a staple for downtown Williamson, and the events will mark their seventh anniversary this month.
The Open Mic Anniversary Show will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at 3 Guys Pizza and Brew. Sign-ups must be completed at least one hour before the show.
The first open mic night at 3 Guys Pizza and Brew in September 2022 proved entertaining for performers and diners alike. The events began at Starters, where they continued to take place until the change last year.
The evening usually features various local performers taking the stage to share their musical talents.
Jim Pajarillo, an event organizer through the group The HeART of West Virginia, said after taking a brief hiatus from these events he was happy to see local music returning to a stage in downtown Williamson with its new home at 3 Guys.
