WILLIAMSON — Local musicians have a place to go and perform their material.
On March 23, 3 Guys Pizza and Brew held an open mic night, hosted by the HeArt of West Virginia.
Local talent tested the waters at 3 Guys Pizza and Brew and performed to an enthusiastic crowd.
Open mic started in 2017 with Jim Pajarillo, Tim Caudill, and Glen Simpson as a way to fill the week, in a local eatery, with a music event to help local musicians hone their craft and to provide a once-a-month event to a local business on a traditionally slow night during the week, according to Pajarillo.
According to Pajarillo, the manager of Starters, Kathe Whitt, was supportive of the idea for the local musicians. The event took flight at her restaurant.
Pajarillo said that open mic grew steadily as a monthly must-see performance event until 2020 when COVID-19 halted momentum of all live events.
Open mic then shifted in mid-2022 to 3 Guys Pizza and Brew, to take advantage of their designated live performance section. In 2023, the two open mic events have drawn an audience, combined with local support and a renewed momentum, and talented mix of newcomers — singing to the town.
Pajarillo said, “Over the years what we have seen is the development of a community of musicians that are supportive of one another and understand the importance of building this infrastructure of entertainers from Williamson in the community, hopefully entertaining locals and anyone out of town with good music.”
Today, the tradition is carried by Jim Pajarillo, Bruce Smith, Glen Simpson, and Thomas Jude on providing and promoting sound tech for the event.
HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.
