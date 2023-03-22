Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAMSON — Local musicians have a place to go and perform their material.

On March 23, 3 Guys Pizza and Brew held an open mic night, hosted by the HeArt of West Virginia.

HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings