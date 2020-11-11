BIAS — A Saturday evening motorcycle crash on State Route 65 near Delbarton claimed the life of one woman and sent another man to a local hospital via helicopter to be treated for his injuries.
The Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department was notified of the wreck at 5:17 p.m. Saturday near Cornsilk Drive on Route 65.
Arriving on scene, firefighters began administering aid to the victims. After STAT EMS arrived, they requested the male victim be transported by ambulance to Belo, where he would be flown by HeathNet.
The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the West Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and Coroner Mike Casey were notified.
State Route 65 was shut down for just over an hour and a half for the crash investigation and cleanup.
The accident is under investigation by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and the WV Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The Lenore Volunteer Fire Department was also dispatched to set up the landing zone for HealthNet near the Bank of Mingo at the Belo Industrial Park.