TAYLORVILLE — A man has died after a side-by-side crash Sept. 4 in Taylorville, according to information from the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources and the Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department.
According to the Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, first responders were alerted by Mingo 911 to a possible ATV accident with injuries and ejection in the area of Taylorville around 3 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4.
Mingo 911 advised responders that they were attempting to gather further information on the exact location of this incident, as the caller was not from the area and unaware of their location or surroundings. Mingo 911 also reportedly advised the caller stated that one of the victims of the crash had possibly died on the scene.
Matewan Fire Department was also dispatched to aid in the search. Rescue teams entered the hills with the limited information provided to them around 3:14 a.m. and began a search.
Mingo 911 later advised the caller had found a trail marker and stated the incident occurred on Trail 26 between the Buffalo Mountain/Devil Anse Connector and the Trail 26, 27 and 29 intersection. The scene of the accident was located around 3:41 a.m.
According to the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, two people were riding the vehicle when it rolled over. One of the occupants, identified by the DNR as Jacob Whitt, 25, of Mingo County, died from injuries sustained in the crash.
There is no word yet on what caused the crash, or the condition of the other passenger in the vehicle.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.