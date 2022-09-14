Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

TAYLORVILLE — A man has died after a side-by-side crash Sept. 4 in Taylorville, according to information from the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources and the Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department.

According to the Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, first responders were alerted by Mingo 911 to a possible ATV accident with injuries and ejection in the area of Taylorville around 3 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

