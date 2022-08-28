MATEWAN -- One person was airlifted to the hospital Saturday after an ATV accident, according to a post from the Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department.
On Saturday, first responders were alerted to a possible ATV accident with injuries on the Devil Anse System of Hatfield McCoy Trails.
Delbarton and Matewan volunteer fire departments and STAT EMS of West Virginia responded. A rescue team on an ATV entered the hills and located the victim and their group on Trail 52, just north of the Devil Anse Tunnel.
The rescue team advised the launch of a med-evac helicopter to transport the patient to a hospital. The Air Evac Lifeteam from Logan responded to the call and landed at Mingo Central High School.
The victim was loaded onto the ATV for transport out of the hills. The patient was turned over to EMS upon arrival at the trail entrance point.
The patient airlifted to Cabell Huntington Hospital just before 8 p.m. Saturday. The victim's condition was unknown as of press deadlines.
