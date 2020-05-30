TURKEY CREEK, Ky. — Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post 09 is investigating a fatal collision along Turkey Creek Road in Pike County that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man late Wednesday, May 27.
Chad Dillon Evans, 19, was was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s office. In an obituary posted by Chafin Funeral Home, Evans was living in Newport, Tennessee, but was a former resident of Williamson.
The fatal crash occurred just before midnight on KY Route 612, which is in the South Williamson area.
Upon the troopers' arrival, it was determined a silver 2008 KIA vehicle was traveling eastbound on KY 612 when the driver lost control on the highway, and as result of the crash was ejected from the vehicle.
This investigation is ongoing led by Trooper Scott.