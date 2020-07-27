NEWTOWN — A two-vehicle accident Saturday evening at the on ramp to the King Coal Highway at Mary Taylor Mountain resulted in one person being killed and another being air-lifted for medical treatment.
According to a post on the Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, they received a call at 5:30 p.m. Saturday from Mingo County 911 for a two-vehicle collision with possible entrapment.
While in route, Mingo County 911 received an additional call stating that the vehicle was on fire due to the crash.
The DVFD arrived on scene at 5:38 p.m. and extinguished the flames with a fire extinguisher and confirmed entrapment inside the vehicle.
At 5:42 p.m., the accident was reported as a “code black” with one deceased, and the West Virginia Coroner’s Office was notified, according to the DVFD.
The driver of the other vehicle was in serious condition and was air-lifted from the scene for treatment at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington.
State Route 65 was closed for more than two hours while the crash was investigated. The names of the victims in the crash have not been released as of press time.
The West Virginia State Police, Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, STAT EMS and the Matewan Fire Department also responded to the scene.