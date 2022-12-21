WILLIAMSON — A man was charged following a shooting on Dec. 15 in downtown Williamson, according to Mingo County Magistrate Court records.
According to the criminal complaint, an officer from the Williamson Police Department was dispatched to an apartment at 100 Logan Street late in the afternoon in reference to a possible shooting having occurred at that location.
As the officer entered the stairs leading up to the apartment, they reportedly made contact with Devin Browning, 22 of Belfry, Kentucky, the report states.
According to the criminal complaint, Browning was standing outside the apartment with his ex-wife, according to the complaint. Browning reportedly told the officer “he had just shot a guy.”
After removing a handgun from Browning’s pants and placing him in custody, the initial officer reportedly accompanied the ex-wife, Crystal Browning, back to the apartment, the report states.
Police say that at this time, Crystal Browning told the officer her ex-husband had entered the apartment and passed by her two young children, who at the time were in the living room.
According to the complaint, Devin Browning reportedly entered the bedroom and encountered the victim, Chad Hunt. After a verbal exchange between the two that turned physical, Crystal Browning reportedly said her ex-husband then produced a gun and shot the victim Chad Hunt in the abdomen, police said.
The complaint further states that Hunt left the apartment and crossed the street to the Mingo County Courthouse seeking help. At this time, Hunt reportedly told officers with the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department he had just been shot by Devin Browning.
Hunt was transported to Pikeville Medical Center and treated for his non-life threatening injuries.
Devin Browning is charged with malicious wounding and wanton endangerment. As of press time, he was held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $35,000 cash-only bond.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.