WILLIAMSON — Another rock slide blocked both lanes of Old U.S. 52 in West Williamson after some large boulders fell into the roadway early Sunday, April 26. Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield said in a post on the city’s Facebook page that no traffic accidents were reported and that no utilities were affected. Hatfield said the damage was minimal and that the WV Department of Highways would begin cleanup as soon as possible. The slide happened a few hundred feet from the intersection of U.S. 119 and 4th Avenue, where a smaller slide had occurred at the same spot in February 2019.