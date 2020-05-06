WILLIAMSON — Old U.S. 52 in Williamson was re-opened Wednesday, April 29, after the West Virginia Department of Highways spent the better part of three days cleaning up a rock slide that happened in the early morning Sunday, April 26. That section of roadway has been susceptible to slides in the past. In February, a Williamson man suffered minor injuries on the same highway after boulders from a massive slide struck his vehicle just past the old Tunnel Drive Inn. Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield saidthat the WV DOH would resurface the roadway where the most recent slide and the February slide occurred as soon as weather permits.
— Williamson Daily News