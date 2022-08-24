Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Halloween is fast approaching, and the Old Hospital on College Hill is looking to help people celebrate with escape rooms.

WILLIAMSON — Halloween is fast approaching, and the Old Hospital on College Hill is looking to help people celebrate with escape rooms.

In the scenario presented, participants are admitted as “patients” to the hospital in hopes of being cured and staying alive.

