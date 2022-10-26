Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAMSON — The Old Hospital on College Hill provides year-long thrills for fans of the paranormal and local history alike.

Located in the Tug River Valley, the hospital sits high atop “College Hill” overlooking the City of Williamson. While not open daily, tours can be scheduled and special events often open the doors of the facility to the public.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Tags

Recommended for you