WILLIAMSON — The Old Hospital on College Hill provides year-long thrills for fans of the paranormal and local history alike.
Located in the Tug River Valley, the hospital sits high atop “College Hill” overlooking the City of Williamson. While not open daily, tours can be scheduled and special events often open the doors of the facility to the public.
“The Old Hospital on College Hill has become one of the biggest tourist attractions in southern West Virginia,” said co-owner Tonya Webb. “Drawing crowds from all of the United States to even countries as far away as Japan and Australia, it is becoming a must-see destination for travelers.”
Named after Wallace J. Williamson, the son of Benjamin Williamson who once owned all the land that is now known as the City of Williamson, the Old Hospital on College Hill opened March 3, 1928, after a fire destroyed the original structure downtown in the winter of 1926. This 50-bed facility served as a hospital for 60 years.
Webb said this long-standing history of the facility has created the intrigue for visitors from across the country. She said the preservation of this history is what has also been a driving factor for what the Old Hospital on College Hill has become.
“The Old Hospital on College Hill is a special place and important to me for several reasons,” Webb said. “My business partner and I were both born there, and I lost two grandparents that I never met there, so it truly holds sentimental value for me.”
The hospital offers both paranormal and historic tour opportunities. Themed escape rooms are also offered each fall leading up to Halloween and have proved to be sell-out events.
“Since we opened our doors a little over a year and a half ago, we’ve been blessed with welcoming individuals from all over the world,” Webb said. “Whether they come for historical tours or to conduct paranormal investigations, they travel great distances which, in turn, helps our local economy. Our visitors stay in our local lodging, eat at our local restaurants, shop at our local stores, buy gas from our local gas stations, the list goes on and on. It really helps benefit the whole area, and that makes it a win-win for everyone. We hope to see it continue to grow year after year”.
The Old Hospital on College Hill is currently offering escape floors, which will run on various dates until the end of October.
In the scenario presented, participants are admitted as “patients” to the hospital in hopes of being cured and staying alive. Participants will be paired into teams to find clues, solve puzzles and avoid being captured by serial killers who have broken free from the psych ward. The escape room will take participants through three floors of the hospital.
“Halloween is always a fun, spooky time for kids and adults, and we really enjoy planning things for the community and out-of-town guests,” Webb said. “I came up with the idea of having escape floors last year, and it was a huge hit. I honestly didn’t think it would be, but we had an awesome venue, great volunteers, and it all seemed to mesh well together. Everyone that participated seemed to really enjoy it.”
