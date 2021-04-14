WILLIAMSON — A Columbus, Ohio, man pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Mingo County Circuit Court on April 2 in connection to a 2019 shooting in Goodman Hollow outside of Williamson that left one man dead.
Kalyle I’vyuine “Fresh” Woods, 21, also pleaded guilty to delivery of methamphetamine and now awaits a sentencing hearing May 4.
Woods is accused of shooting and killing Roger Marcum II, 37, of Williamson on May 3, 2019. Marcum’s body was found at Goodman Hollow in a creek.
Woods was arrested less than three weeks after the shooting, as he was picked up by authorities with the Columbus Police Department and U.S. Marshals.
Woods was initially indicted by a Mingo County grand jury in January 2020 on one count of first degree murder, one count of attempted first degree murder, two counts of delivery of a schedule I and schedule II controlled substance and two counts of transportation of a schedule I and schedule II controlled substances.
The charges were reduced to the one count of manslaughter and delivery of a schedule I controlled substance as part of the plea agreement.
Woods faces up to a maximum of 20 years in prison. He was represented by defense attorney Marsha Rumor.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.