Williamson Police arrested a young Ohio man on Tuesday for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Chief G.P. Dotson said that Shannon Dionte Johnson, 29, of Garfield, Ohio was arrested after officers responded to a disturbance call at Oak Street in Williamson.
When the first officer arrived, he located a male subject, identified as Johnson, sitting on the porch area of a residence. While approaching, the officer saw Johnson throw a firearm into a neighboring yard. The officer detained the male and called for backup. The Mingo County Sheriff's Department assisted in detaining Johnson while the WPD retrieved the firearm.
The defendant was then searched for officer's safety and found a scale and approximately $800 in cash. Johnson said the scale was used for measuring marijuana, according to the police report.
After running a background check, it was found that Johnson was a convicted felon with a previous drug trafficking conviction and is prohibited from having a firearm in his possession. He was charged with obstructing an officer and illegally possessing a firearm.
WPD Chief Dotson, Sgt. Jarrod Marcum and patrolman Trevor Layne were the arresting and investigating officers.
Johnson was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Donald Sansom. He was then transported to the Southwestern Regional Jail at Holden.
