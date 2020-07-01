Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

commission.JPG

The Mingo County Commission held a special meeting Thursday at the courthouse to canvass the votes from the June 9 primary election. From left are commissioners Thomas Taylor, Diann Hannah, Greg “Hootie” Smith, along with Finance Director Tina Lockard, and Commission Administrative Assistant Tina Abbott.

 Jarrid McCormick/Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission held a special meeting Thursday evening at the courthouse to canvass the votes from the June 9 primary election.

A canvass is a proceeding required by law in which the materials, equipment and results of an election are reviewed, corrected and officially recorded prior to the certification of that election, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

The canvass is a public meeting. The County Clerk and that office’s staff assist with the canvass. The County Commission voted unanimously (3-0) to certify the election results.

The special meeting to approve the canvass was originally scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, June 22, before being postponed until Tuesday, and then rescheduled again for Thursday.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.