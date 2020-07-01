WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission held a special meeting Thursday evening at the courthouse to canvass the votes from the June 9 primary election.
A canvass is a proceeding required by law in which the materials, equipment and results of an election are reviewed, corrected and officially recorded prior to the certification of that election, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
The canvass is a public meeting. The County Clerk and that office’s staff assist with the canvass. The County Commission voted unanimously (3-0) to certify the election results.
The special meeting to approve the canvass was originally scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, June 22, before being postponed until Tuesday, and then rescheduled again for Thursday.