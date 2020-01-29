CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy has launched its interactive Overdose Data Dashboard, which highlights the impact of substance use disorder on communities and will help identify locations that would benefit from initiatives such as quick response teams and drug intervention programs.
The Overdose Data Dashboard provides statewide information that can be filtered to the county level and contains detailed statistics about the victim, such as age group, month and day of the week the suspected overdose occurred, the level of medical treatment, outcome and if naloxone was administered.
“The public can now access this important information at the touch of a button,” said Bob Hansen, ODCP director, in a news release. “We encourage public health professionals, emergency service directors, hospital directors, law enforcement, drug intervention agencies, legislators and researchers to visit the site.”
The Overdose Data Dashboard presents information gathered electronically from the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Emergency Medical Services and Hospital Emergency Departments. It displays the number of suspected overdose events responded to by EMS and the number of overdoses resulting in emergency room visits by county and specific hospitals.
In the future, data about overdose fatalities and naloxone administration will be available.
According to the dashboard, there were 755 emergency room visits related to overdoses between Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center in 2019. EMS in Cabell County responded to 666 suspected overdoses in 2019. Overdoses are suspected because EMS cannot provide a medical diagnosis.
View the Overdose Data Dashboard at https://dhhr.wv.gov/office-of-drug-control-policy/datadashboard/Pages/default.aspx.