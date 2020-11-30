WILLIAMSON — Mingo County saw a decline in newly found cases of COVID-19 within Mingo County residents over the past seven days.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) COVID-19 dashboard, 58 positive cases were confirmed in Mingo County residents from Monday, Nov. 23, through Sunday, Nov. 29, which is more than 20 fewer cases than the seven days prior.
From Monday, Nov. 16, to Sunday, Nov. 22, a total of 92 new cases were reported in the county. In the seven days prior to that, 86 new cases were found.
According to the WV DHHR dashboard, as of 10 a.m. Monday morning Mingo County approaches 1,000 total cases since the start of the pandemic as they sit at 986 positive cases.
According to the DHHR, 12,030 tests have been administered in the county and 674 Mingo County residents have contracted and recovered from COVID-19 as of Monday morning.
Mingo County landed back in the orange on the weekly School Re-Entry map, which was released Saturday by the WV Department of Education.
Mingo County students will return to in-home instruction learning for the entirety of this week after being allowed to attend two days of in-person instruction last week while the county was listed as gold.
On Monday, Mingo County looked to be trending in the right direction to be able to return to in-person school next week, as they were labeled gold on the daily map posted by the WV DHHR as the positivity rate dipped below 5%.
As of Monday morning, Mingo County has a positivity rate of 4.70 and an infection rate of 35.37, which is lower than the 57.94 infection rate the county had seven days prior.
The Mingo County Health Department is urging the community to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, if possible, and obey all governor’s executive orders.
The Mingo County Health Department along with the West Virginia National Guard is offering free COVID-19 testing sites across the county on a daily basis.
For locations and times of the testing sites, visit the health department Facebook page.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the WV DHHR at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. For any remaining questions, you may also call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.