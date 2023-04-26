POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Nucor is creating opportunities for entrepreneurs but also challenges for the region’s housing market.
Nucor is planning to build a new sheet mill starting this summer in Mason County at Apple Grove, about 28 miles from downtown Huntington.
Advantage Valley officials say Nucor has made Mason County a hotbed for opportunity for entrepreneurs, so it is hosting a start your own business workshop in Point Pleasant next week.
The event is scheduled to take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 27, at the Mason County Development Authority at 305 Main St. in Point Pleasant.
According to Marjorie Cooke, Advantage Valley’s director of marketing and communications, the workshop aims to equip entrepreneurs of all kinds with tools and resources needed to turn ideas into action.
“Whether you are just getting started or stuck on a particular issue, this interactive workshop will provide the jumpstart needed to get you moving,” she said.
Those attending will meet Jules Bills, FASTER WV Business Coach for Mason County and Bryan Shaw, Advantage Valley’s director of entrepreneurial development.
Advantage Valley is also looking for housing solutions to address the influx of new workers Nucor will bring to the entire region, as well as those at Berkshire Hathaway’s Precision Castparts in Huntington, ONE Battery Storage in Jackson County and other company expansions and announcements in the region. They are sponsoring a 10-county housing assessment to identify the number and type of residential units that will be needed in the Charleston and Huntington metro areas.
“We are already experiencing a tight housing market,” said Terrell Ellis, president and CEO of Advantage Valley. “The region’s good fortune of seeing the addition of 1,000 to 2,000 new jobs in the coming years means that we have to be prepared to capture the spin-off economic impact. We do this by providing attractive, affordable housing and other community amenities in order to ensure that new workers live in our region and not Ohio or other areas.”
Ellis says the housing assessment will use a variety of research strategies to identify the number, type and pricing of housing units that are projected in the rental and single-family home categories. Beside the use of demographic trend information, the analysis will use information from employer and employee surveys, stakeholder interviews with realtors, lenders, local governments and others, she said.
“While it’s important to understand demographic trends, this data does not take into consideration our new projected employment,” Ellis said. “The real value of the study is information gleaned from current and new employers about their labor force projections. Realtors, lenders, and local governments will provide information on current market conditions and how these will change over time.”
Chad Prather, president of Huntington Bank, which is contributing funding for the study, says it is needed.
“With the recent economic announcements in our region, thousands of direct and indirect jobs are expected,” he said. “While increased housing demand is great for some folks, we need to be cognizant of our most-vulnerable populations as well. The study will look at all of this and help us to move forward in a way that benefits all West Virginians.”
The study will also provide examples of land use planning, financial programs and policies from other communities that can be considered best practices and perhaps adopted locally, according to Ellis.
The counties included in the study include Cabell, Kanawha, Putnam, Mason, Jackson, Roane, Boone, Clay, Lincoln and Wayne. Advantage Valley has contracted with Bowen National Research to conduct the study.
Ellis said to date, funding commitments for the study have been provided by American Electric Power, Huntington Bank of West Virginia and several counties in the study area.
“Additional requests for funding are in process,” she added.
Cooke said Advantage Valley will develop data sets. Preliminary results will be ready by August, but the entire report will be completed in sometime in November or December this year.
A recent study by LendingTree that looked at housing statistics for metro areas not in the nation’s 50 largest ranked Charleston as the second-best hidden gem and Huntington as the fourth-best for homeownership.
The LendingTree study can be found online at https://www.lendingtree.com/home/mortgage/hidden-gem-metros-study/.