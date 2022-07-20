Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Helicopter Crash West Virginia
In this June 23 file photo, emergency personnel look over the site of a helicopter that crashed in Logan County, W.Va., the previous day.

 Chris Jackson | The Associated Press

CHARLESTON — The vintage Vietnam War-era helicopter that crashed on an excursion flight from Logan County Airport on June 22, killing all six aboard, struck a rock face and apparently severed a utility line before plunging to the pavement of W.Va. 17 and catching on fire, according to a preliminary report on the accident.

The preliminary report, released Tuesday, July 12, by the National Transportation Safety Board, said the crash took place about 15 minutes after the 60-year-old Bell UH-1B “Huey” helicopter departed the Logan County Airport on the last scheduled excursion flight of the day.

