WILLIAMSON — Norfolk Southern Railway has "re-positioned" 30 jobs from the 100-plus year old Rail Yard in Williamson, to yards in Bluefield, West Virginia and Roanoke, Virginia.
The news came in an official statement from the company, just a day after a community driven discussion was held in Williamson regarding the recent "job abolishments."
"In today's rapidly changing environment, Norfolk Southern continues to focus on ensuring that we have the optimal number of people and assets at every location across our system in order to operate safely and efficiently," the statement from NS read. "Along those lines, approximately 30 job assignments from Norfolk Southern's Transportation Department were re-positioned from Williamson Yard to Bluefield, West Virginia, and Roanoke, Virginia, over the past weekend. Seniority-based provisions in the applicable collective bargaining agreements will govern which employees hold these assignments."
The move makes 50 employees that have been affected at the Williamson yard in the past eight months , as NS also furloughed 20 of its employees that worked at the rail yard in Williamson in August of 2019.
According to an article in the Washington Post from January of 2020, NS has let go more than 3,500 employees in the past year, as part of an aggressive push across the railroad industry to slash costs.
A community driven discussion was held on Tuesday night at the Community Center in West Williamson, which saw several local politicians in attendance.
Lola Preece, the wife of an affected railroad employee, organized the discussion which had a turnout of around 40 people, including former and current railroad employees.
"My husband has worked on the railroad for 22 years. We have four children, one is in college, one is in high school, one is in middle school, and then we have a seven-month old," Preece said. "We cannot just up and move. He luckily did get kicked off his job, and he'll now be traveling an hour and a half each way to still have a job on the railroad."
Preece told the story of several different displaced railroad employees and how the personnel decisions have affected their lives in just the past two years.
Brad Canterbury, the son of a railroad employee, said that with the decisions made by NS in the past few years, it seems that they have a "vendetta out against Williamson."
"Norfolk Southern is a Fortune 500 company. They are not really hurting for money, so why are they cutting all these people off that have families to support, when they are making 'beaucous' of cash?," Canterbury said. "It seems like they have a vendetta against Williamson. There are men here who could easily work these jobs, but they are getting people from Bluefield and Roanoke to come down here and do these jobs."
Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield then took the mic and spoke out in support of the affected railroad employees and touched on the importance of keeping the Rail Yard in Williamson.
"I can't illustrate enough without a chart behind me or some kind of projector the importance of revenue the railroad brings to our community," Hatfield said. "If you know anything about me I'm all about jobs. I have worked very hard to save our hospital here in Williamson Memorial, still trying to do that. But I can tell you as optimistic as I am, if we don't work on our economic base here, an economic base is jobs and a tax base. I see a lot of county and state people here, and if you like the services that they are providing and the Board of Education to educate children and alike. We're not going to be a community much more, we've got to have an economic base."
Hatfield said that he has sent an email and some voicemails with Norfolk and Southern regarding the personnel changes, but that they had not yet heard back from them at the time of the meeting.
"What we have to do is engage in a dialogue with them, and show them that we have the best work force here. We have the best community along the line from Roanoke to Portsmouth, I guarantee it. And this yard with its 100-plus year history in Williamson is critical, and we have a lot to offer them as much as they want to offer us jobs. And that should be the approach we take."
Hatfield was joined at the discussion by City Councilman Randy Price, who is also a former NS employee, and also spoke out in support of the affected employees.
West Virginia Senator Mark. R. Maynard from District 6 along with District 20 Delegate Nathan Brown also attended the meeting and spoke in support of the affected employees and said they would do what they could to contact the higher-ups to try and see what could be done to save the jobs in Williamson.
U.S. Senate candidate Paula Jean Swearinger from the nearby town of Mullens in Wyoming County also spoke to the crowd of affected employees and their families.
Preece said that she did reach out to management from Norfolk Southern to attend the discussion, but that they did not have a representative in attendance.