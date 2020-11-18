LOGAN — A long-time member of the Logan-Mingo Area Mental Health (LMAMH) Board of Directors was recognized for her 50 years of service on Thursday, Oct. 22.
At a special outdoor ceremony, the mental health, primary care and dental care facility at Three Mile Curve was named the Norma Gill Thompson Center. Thompson began her service on the board in 1970 while she was an employee with the West Virginia Department of Employment Security. She eventually retired from the department as state assistant director, but still volunteers for several community and veteran organizations.
“My objective has always been to do a task to the best of my ability,” Thompson said, “and to maximize the positive effect my efforts have on others.”
She said her five decades of service to Logan and Mingo counties have been a blessing and privilege. Thompson said she was both humbled and grateful for the special recognition, and for all who were able to attend the activities on Oct. 22.
For more information about Logan-Mingo Area Mental Health, the Norma Gill Thompson Center, contact 304-792-7130, ext. 1016, or visit www.lmamh.org.