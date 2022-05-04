Norfolk Southern Corp. on Wednesday, April 27, reported record net income, operating revenues and income from railway operations in the first quarter of this year.
The company reported net income of $703 million in the quarter, a 4% from the first quarter of last year.
Coal revenues increased 25% even as tonnage hauled fell by about 1%. Norfolk Southern hauled 5% more utility coal than in the first quarter of 2021, but shipments for export fell by 4%. Shipments of domestic metallurgical coal decreased by about 2%
During the company’s quarterly call with investment analysts, Ed Elkins, the railroad’s chief marketing officer, said coal shipments to utility customers increased by higher levels of demand for electric power and the need to diminish depleted inventories. Utilities continue to find gas competitive with coal for power generation, but the cost of both fuels remain high, he said. Both supply and production of coal remain tight, Elkins said.
Norfolk Southern is optimistic about intermodal shipments this year, given levels of consumer demand and tight truck capacity. One problem will be supply chain congestion, the company said.
As with every other industry, fuel prices increased in the quarter. The company said it paid an average of $2.939 per gallon of diesel fuel in the first quarter, a 77% increase from $1.656 a year ago. The average cost of fuel was $2.256 in the fourth quarter of last year.