WILLIAMSON — Norfolk Southern Railway announced more personnel changes at the 100-plus-year-old rail yard in Williamson this past week.
The company announced in a statement that they were eliminating approximately 35 positions from the Williamson yard.
“Norfolk Southern is committed to operating safely and efficiently across our system, and that includes utilizing the optimal number of people and assets based on business levels and customer demand,” a statement from a spokesperson for NS said. “To that end, Norfolk Southern eliminated approximately 35 positions at Williamson Yard. Many employees may take positions at other locations based on their seniority rights. Furloughed employees may apply for open positions on the system.”
The changes come just over a month since NS announced the “re-positioning” of 30 job assignments from the Williamson yard to either Bluefield, West Virginia, or Roanoke, Virginia.
The employees were mostly on job assignments for Norfolk Southern’s Transportation Department.
NS also furloughed 20 of its employees who worked at the rail yard in Williamson in August 2019, meaning that a total of 85 employees have been eliminated from the Williamson yard in the past nine months.
According to a January report in the Washington Post, Norfolk Southern has let more than 3,500 employees go in the past year, including 175 in Roanoke, as part of an aggressive push across the railroad industry to slash costs.
The Williamson railyard was built by the old Norfolk and Western railroad with construction starting in 1901, according to cityofwilliamson.org. The yard is the largest on the N&S line between Portsmouth, Ohio, and Roanoke, Virginia.