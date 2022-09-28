LOGAN — The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington will have an informational meeting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Word of Life Church in Logan for nonprofit organizations to learn more about the foundation, its program team and upcoming funding opportunities for projects that address health-related needs in the community.
For more information, call the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington at 304-397-5955.
The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington was established with proceeds from the sale of St. Mary’s Medical Center, and continues the legacy established by the Pallottine Missionary Sisters of caring for the spiritual, emotional and physical health of those in the region.
The Foundation focuses its efforts on four core areas: food insecurity, mental and behavioral health, substance use disorder, and tobacco cessation. It also supports capacity building and health and wellness.
Its service area includes Boone, Cabell, Mason, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, western Putnam and Wayne counties in West Virginia; Gallia, Lawrence and Scioto counties in Ohio; and Boyd, Carter, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Martin and Pike counties in Kentucky.