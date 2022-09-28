Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington will have an informational meeting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Word of Life Church in Logan for nonprofit organizations to learn more about the foundation, its program team and upcoming funding opportunities for projects that address health-related needs in the community.

Lunch will be provided. PRIDE Community Services, Inc. will help with the event. Registration should be completed online by Oct. 7 at https://PFHIntroToFunding.eventbrite.com.

